McDonald Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $73.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

