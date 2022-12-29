McDonald Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 11,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,835. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.