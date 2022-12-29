McDonald Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

