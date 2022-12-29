McDonald Partners LLC Has $614,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 29,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,779,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.