McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,637. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

