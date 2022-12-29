McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 173 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,588. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.