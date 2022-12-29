McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,779 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,335,672. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.