McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.27. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,968. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

