McDonald Partners LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.0% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

