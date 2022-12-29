McDonald Partners LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.44. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

