Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as low as C$10.04. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 7,180 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

