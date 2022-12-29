Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as low as C$10.04. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 7,180 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 18.71%.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Stories
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.