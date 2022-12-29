Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($111.70) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €91.00 ($96.81) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €75.00 ($79.79) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down 0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,706. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of 12.42 and a 1 year high of 23.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.86.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

