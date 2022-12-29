MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($207.45) to €198.00 ($210.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($223.40) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($263.83) to €220.00 ($234.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

MKKGY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,038. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

