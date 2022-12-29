Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,910. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,746,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
