Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,910. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,746,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.