Metahero 24 Hour Volume Hits $546,444.31 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $546,444.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.01490356 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007599 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.01713057 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

