Metawar (METAWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.07

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $161.34 million and $5.07 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00082334 USD and is up 21.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

