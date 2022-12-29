Metawar Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $161.29 million and approximately $3.05 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.98 or 0.05396734 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00496508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.89 or 0.29410967 BTC.

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00082334 USD and is up 21.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

