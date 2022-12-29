MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $71.75 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $71.75 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $16.29 or 0.00098160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.51536101 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,380,768.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

