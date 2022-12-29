MetisDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $16.47 or 0.00098997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $72.54 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00226941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.51536101 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,380,768.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

