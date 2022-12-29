MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,644,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of MGTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 2,429,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,178. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

