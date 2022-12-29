Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Analog Century Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Analog Century Management LP decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 8.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.28. 43,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

