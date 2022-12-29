Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

