Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 2.4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$23.17 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.