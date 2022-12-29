Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 2.4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a market cap of C$23.17 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.
