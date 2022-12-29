Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $53,805.08 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

