Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $144,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,932. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.