Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,109,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 16,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,835. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $219.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

