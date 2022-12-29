Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

