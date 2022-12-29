Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.16 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

