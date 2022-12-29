Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $67.94 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Maximus comprises about 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.91% of Maximus worth $67,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

