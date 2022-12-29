Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $96.07 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,132 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 2.48% of Stericycle worth $96,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.