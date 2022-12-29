Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker
In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.0 %
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Featured Stories
