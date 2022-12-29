Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.29% of Sabre worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after buying an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after buying an additional 1,615,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sabre by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 1,872,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 1,314,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares during the period.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sabre

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

