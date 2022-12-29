Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $7.36 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 478,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

