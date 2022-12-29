Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,954,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,833 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $50,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Infosys by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Infosys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

INFY stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

