Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Up to $45.29

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.29, but opened at $46.42. Monro shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $329.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.73 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.74%. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Monro by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

