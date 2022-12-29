Moonbeam Tops One Day Volume of $3.58 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and $3.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023826 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003953 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,609,772 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

