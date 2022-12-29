Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 91,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.11.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
