Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 91,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

