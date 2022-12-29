MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $34.93 million and $2.13 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

