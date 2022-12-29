MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Trading Down 16.1%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) shares were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.54). Approximately 53,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 7,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($8.99).
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 16.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.27. The company has a market capitalization of £101.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,453.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
