Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,298. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

