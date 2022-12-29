Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. TD Securities lowered Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.98. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

