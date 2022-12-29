Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $86.13 million and $856,859.06 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,593.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00399596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00875998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00595161 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00252737 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

