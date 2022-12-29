Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 10.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.66. 120,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 267,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

