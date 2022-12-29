Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $25.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00113086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00192794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040058 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,165,049 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.