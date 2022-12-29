Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $249.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00112522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00190650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040023 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,166,243 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

