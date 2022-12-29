Neo Market Cap Achieves $436.25 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Neo has a total market cap of $436.25 million and $18.56 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.18 or 0.00037206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
