Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in December

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.