Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in December

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.07.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.