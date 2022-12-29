Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 741,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NBXG traded up 0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting 9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,603. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 8.71 and a twelve month high of 17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.02.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.