New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter worth about $439,000.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NEN remained flat at $71.00 on Thursday. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.