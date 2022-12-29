New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 18,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.39. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

